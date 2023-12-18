Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 243 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 37,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.4 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

About Schlumberger



Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

