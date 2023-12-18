Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $187.00 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $165.84 and a 12-month high of $192.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.45 and its 200 day moving average is $180.34.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.