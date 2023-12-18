Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 93 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $181.71 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $181.47 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.27.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HSY shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.