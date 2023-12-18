Members Trust Co Sells 1,279 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Members Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.2% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 66,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in Apple by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 10,617 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $197.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.56.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.