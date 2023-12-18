Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.55% of Metropolitan Bank worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 24.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2,207.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of MCB opened at $52.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.39. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $582.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

