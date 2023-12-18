Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lessened by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $370.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.72 and a 200-day moving average of $340.08. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

