Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,208 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 45,560 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.5% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $94,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 13,305 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,796 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,655 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $370.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.08. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.