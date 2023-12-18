Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.4% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $370.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

