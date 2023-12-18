Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,810,889,000 after buying an additional 1,537,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $370.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.08.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

