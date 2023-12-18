Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 13,305 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 56.1% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in Microsoft by 18.3% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,796 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,655 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,496,998 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $472,677,000 after purchasing an additional 49,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $370.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

