Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,328 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 117,790 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $370.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

