Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $5.76 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,225 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

MSFT stock opened at $370.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.72 and a 200-day moving average of $340.08. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Get Our Latest Report on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.