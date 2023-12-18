NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 46.6 %

Shares of NH stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NantHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

