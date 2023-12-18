Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

