Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Alternatives International
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.