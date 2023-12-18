Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $114.06 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 9.9% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $114,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

AAPL stock opened at $197.57 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

