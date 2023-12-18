Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 36,512 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 36,512 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $483,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $197.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.56. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

