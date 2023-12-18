Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.0 %

Nutrien stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $85.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

