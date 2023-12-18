Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $23.50 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.13.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
