Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $23.50 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the second quarter worth about $219,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.