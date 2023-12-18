OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $28.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter worth $35,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

