Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $90.19 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.45.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

