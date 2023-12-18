Parkside Advisors LLC Has $7.71 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $197.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.06 and a 200-day moving average of $183.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

