Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

