Parkside Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $149.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.