&Partners Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

&Partners lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,669 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of &Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. &Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $370.73 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.08.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

