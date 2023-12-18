Pensionfund Sabic Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.1% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $197.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.56. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

