Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

