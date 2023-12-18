Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.91.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Polar Power
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.