Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SPG opened at $144.35 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.46 and a 200-day moving average of $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.22.

Get Our Latest Report on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.