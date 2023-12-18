Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,240,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,337,000 after buying an additional 1,170,924 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

