Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,537,000 after purchasing an additional 749,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,214,000 after purchasing an additional 337,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,606,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,353,000 after purchasing an additional 72,036 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.4 %

OMC opened at $86.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.