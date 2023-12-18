Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,537,000 after purchasing an additional 749,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,214,000 after purchasing an additional 337,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,606,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,353,000 after purchasing an additional 72,036 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.4 %

OMC opened at $86.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.