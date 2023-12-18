Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,897 WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.54.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $188.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.12. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,395.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.