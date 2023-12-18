Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $402,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,152.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $197.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.33. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $201.62.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

