Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $520,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,043 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $414,365,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 63.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $76.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 2.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.