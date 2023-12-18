Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 2.3 %

ETR opened at $100.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $115.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.73.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.