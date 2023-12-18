Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $20.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

