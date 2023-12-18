Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,343 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $859,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $768,520,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $221.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.37 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

