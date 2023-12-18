Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes $456,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

