Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Diageo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $142.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.83 and a 200 day moving average of $160.41. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DEO

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.