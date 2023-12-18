Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,759 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $202.77 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. UBS Group began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.