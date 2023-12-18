Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Price Performance
Shares of PDEX opened at $16.39 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pro-Dex
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.