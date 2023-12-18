Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Shares of PDEX opened at $16.39 on Monday. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.