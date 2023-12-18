Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Provident Financial stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.49. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

