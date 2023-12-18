Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

RDI stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

About Reading International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reading International during the first quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Reading International by 236.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 25.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

