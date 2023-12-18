Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RDI stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.72.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
