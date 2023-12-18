Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.8% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 0.9 %

O stock opened at $57.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on O. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.