Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday.

Saga Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SGA opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.40. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saga Communications will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Saga Communications Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Saga Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Saga Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Saga Communications by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

