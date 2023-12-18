Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Saga Communications Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:SGA opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.40. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.
Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saga Communications will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Saga Communications Company Profile
Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.
