SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Trading Up 16.5 %

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.