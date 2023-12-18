Short Interest in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expands By 9.7%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $97.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.