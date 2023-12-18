Short Interest in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Grows By 9.3%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 964,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $585.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. KLA has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $590.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

