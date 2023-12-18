Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.15. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
