Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.15. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

About Siebert Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.