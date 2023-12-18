Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 968.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,940 shares of company stock valued at $14,588,892. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Down 1.0 %

SNA stock opened at $286.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.38. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $220.21 and a 12 month high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

