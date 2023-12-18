ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 452 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 485.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 256,332 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $102.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

