ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,327,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 195,372.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 64,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $217.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.08.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

